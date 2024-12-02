Capchase partners with Grasshopper bank

This collaboration enables Grasshopper’s SaaS clients with an Accelerator Checking account to access Capchase’s funding options including Capchase Grow, a non-dilutive, revenue-based financing product and Capchase Pay, a payment solution for SaaS vendors allowing them to offer flexible payment terms to their customers.

Grasshopper officials emphasise their dedication to the business and innovation sector. Enhancing the digital banking journey for startups is their mission, and they aim to provide a diverse range of solutions. The collaboration with Capchase, an innovative financing company, brings together Grasshopper's banking expertise with creative financing products, forming a potent combination for their startup clients.









Enhancing the startup ecosystem

Grasshopper’s work with Capchase expands on the bank’s current product offering for venture-backed startups and represents a valuable addition to its partner marketplace, which launched in October 2023.

Capchase’s financing capabilities will be featured in the marketplace alongside other thoughtfully-curated partnerships, offering services such as Ramp corporate cards, cloud-based communication services, capitalisation table management software, startup business insurance, and more.

Capchase representatives noted the current economic climate's challenges for startups and founders in securing capital for scaling. The collaboration with Grasshopper simplifies access for SaaS startups to non-dilutive, revenue-based financing via the bank's marketplace, offering valuable support in the current funding landscape.

Grasshopper and Capchase are committed to serving the needs of startups by helping them grow and succeed throughout their entire business life cycle. Capchase’s financing and revenue services scale with businesses’ ARR growth, providing valuable capital for startups at any stage. Accelerator Checking furthers Grasshopper’s mission to support the business and innovation economy and provides value beyond banking to startups of all sizes.





What does Grasshopper do?

Grasshopper is a client-first digital bank serving small businesses, startups, and investors supporting them across the innovation economy. Their digital solutions cover small business, venture-backed companies, fintech-focused Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and commercial API banking platforms, SBA lending, commercial real estate lending, and yacht financing. Privately owned and headquartered in New York City, the bank is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation member and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender.