Capchase integrates with Stripe

Stripe customers can now access Capchase’s non-dilutive financing solutions, including Capchase Grow (Recurring Revenue Financing) directly through Stripe’s App Marketplace without having to switch between platforms.

With Capchase’s services, SaaS companies are able to access capital on a recurring basis while eliminating the traditional fundraising process. Typical customers of Capchase put capital towards financing customer acquisition costs, key sales hires, and subscription expenses with the possibility of only paying for the capital that they use.

Capchase’s proprietary Capscore helps companies forecast their next 12 months’ worth of revenue and make that revenue available for immediate use – powering growth initiatives without diluting founder ownership.

Capchase was founded in 2020 and it has registered over 3,000 companies in 10 countries in North America and Europe, making over USD 2 billion in funding available. The company has also launched a series of strategic partnerships to further increase access to non-dilutive capital for growing businesses, including with AWS, Mercury, Techstars and Baremetrics who all offer Capchase’s services to their customers.





Stripe keeps up with B2B payments transformation

Stripe has been on a streek partnering with European digital transformation, lending, and digital banking operators in the last couple of months in order to boost B2B transactions, from automated reconciliation, simplified returns and refunds, full platform integration, and universal payment method acceptance.

Apart from its recent product upgrade, the company also partnered with Revolut to support payments in UK and Europe, and with British digital transformation expert Amdaris to provide a solution for embedded payments and financial services.



