Capchase expands financing to SaaS startups in Ireland

By expanding its services to Ireland, Capchase, the revenue acceleration platform for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, now operates in seven European markets, with a total of nine countries across the globe. The move comes at a time when venture capital funding in Europe decreased by more than 45% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Capchase aims to address the challenges posed by the decline in venture capital funding by providing startups with the necessary capital and tools that enable growth.











A broad financing offering

Through this expansion, Capchase's complete suite of non-dilutive financing and revenue acceleration products will be available to eligible SaaS companies in Ireland, including:

Capchase Grow: Capchase's flagship product offering access to non-dilutive capital based on future revenue growth to scale a business;

Capchase Pay: A flexible financing product created to decrease the length of SaaS sales cycles and close deals faster;

Capchase Collect: An invoice collections tool for SaaS that automates the invoicing process by sending reminders and offering a system for easy re-payment to expedite revenue growth;

Capchase Infra: A software solution for banks and other lending institutions to make informed credit decisions when evaluating high-growth companies by automating their data collection, underwriting, and risk monitoring processes.





Capchase's expansion to Ireland is a natural step forward for the company, driven by the region's burgeoning startup ecosystem, evidenced by a significant surge of nearly 950 new companies registered in 2023. The move follows a EUR 105 million credit facility warehouse led by Deutsche Bank and i80 Group. With this new financing, Capchase has received more than USD 1 billion in combined debt and equity financing since its founding in 2020. The money secured from Deutsche Bank and i80 will also be available to SaaS companies across Ireland that are eligible for non-dilutive financing.