CapBay gets USD 20 mln in Series A funding

CapBay’s investment round saw contributions from existing investor KK Fund. CapBay had previously acquired nearly USD 500,000 in funding during a seed round that was led by KK Fund back in 2017. Other Malaysia-based investors in CapBay’s round include several angel investors with experience in finance, tech, and early-stage or startup ventures.

The funds raised would be used to enable more efficient financing and for the platform’s market expansion so that it can reach more investors and underserved SMEs. CapBay is also expanding investment opportunities for peer to peer investors on its platform via its partnerships with various institutions.







