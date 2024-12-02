Canstar, Frollo to launch the comparison site's first app

Canstar is leveraging Frollo’s PFM platform to provide its customers with a mobile financial wellbeing tool. Users of the Canstar App are expected to benefit from AI-powered insights on their spending, bill tracking, budgeting, personal goal setting, and Canstar offers.

With more than 2 million Australians visiting the Canstar websites each month, the comparison platform presents a big opportunity for the future of Open Banking, according to Frollo.