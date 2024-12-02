Canon, Palette extend reseller agreement to Finland

Under the terms of the reseller agreement, Cannon is set to provide PaletteArena to customers in Finland. The partnership also includes joint product development for services and technology.

PaletteArena enables customers to manage the whole purchase-to-pay process and link purchases, invoices and handling of contracts together.

Canon and Palette have begun working together in 2012 across Great Britain, Sweden and Denmark. Canon is set to target medium-to-large organisations across Finland with the Palette Arena product.

PaletteArena includes the PaletteInvoice, PaletteMobile, PaletteMail, PaletteBuyer, PaletteContract and PaletteSupplier Portal products, giving a web-based end-to-end solution that enhances invoice management from receipt to payment. It integrates with accounting, information and business systems to automate and streamline accounts payable activity across the organisation.

In recent news, Palette has launched an e-invoicing Services Portal to enable adoption of e-invoicing amongst customers and partners.