Canary Isles government and Basque Country health service join Facturae

However, despite the fact that there are no more than two months away from this technological leap, there are still many public bodies that need to adapt. The latest administrative bodies autonomic to start this process are the Canary Isles Government and Osakidetza. Although their platforms are not yet up and running, the Facturae service will soon become accessible from the websites of the two entities.

In the case of the Canary Isles Government, the regional authority has decided to develop its own entry point for electronic invoicing, designated PeFAC. Users can submit, view or cancel their bills via the electronic office, after identifying themselves by an electronic signature. In addition, this point should be able to connect automatically and directly with other public agencies.

The Board of Administration of Osakidetza has also approved the rollout of an e-invoicing system for Basque Health Service organizations. As in the Canarian Government, this model will be available in the electronic office of the public entity and allow users to submit their invoices manually via a web portal or by means of direct communication set up by connectivity mechanisms via web services, which enable integration of the systems and automatic data transfer.

Currently, only 7 of the 17 autonomous communities are fully operational for Facturae. The remaining regions are still in the development process and some have joined the entry points. However, this does not guarantee that they are ready for electronic invoicing, as the internal systems of the administrations also need to be adapted so that the invoices can be processed by the departments responsible for their handling and payment.