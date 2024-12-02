Canal Insurance, One Inc partner for digital payments

US-based Canal has offered commercial auto liability, truckers’ general liability, physical damage, and cargo coverages for over 80 years. Historically, Canal utilised the basic payment functionality inherent to the company’s core administration system. The increasing need for more robust digital payment capabilities prompted the search for a technology partner able to provide a full inbound payment solution.

The One Inc Digital Payments Platform handles premiums and claims payments, optimises the user experience with a self-service portal, and accommodates modern payment options with a virtual wallet. By providing options for multiple channels, and taking payments in those same channel conversations, the One Inc Digital Payments Platform delivers digital engagement capabilities, according to the official press release.