Canadian Tire Bank partners with Temenos

The core banking upgrade forms part of parent company Canadian Tire Corporation’s omni-channel digital-first growth plan. The firm aims to improve customer acquisition, loyalty, and engagement rates within its CTB financial arm.

CTB is a card issuer from Canada and the adoption of Temenos’ tech will help the company provide enhanced digital banking features for its more than two million customers, including improved account opening and expanded Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) capabilities.

Canadian Tire Financial Services’ CEO says the digital upgrade will enable CTB to drive integration across its retail brands and Triangle Rewards loyalty programme, which currently has 11 million active members.