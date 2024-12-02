Canadian tech firms ask for implementation of Open Banking recommendations

In an open letter published 14 March 2022 by the Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI) and addressed to Randy Boissonnault, Canada’s associate finance minister, a group of Canadian fintech execs and industry stakeholders have expressed frustration regarding the Government of Canada’s progress on Open Banking and fear that the country’s Open Banking file ‘is being left to gather dust.’

Following a long consultation process that began over three years ago and was criticized by fintech companies for its speed, Canada’s Advisory Committee on Open Banking completed its report last year and released it to the public in August 2021.

The CCI letter, which comes nearly a year after the federal government completed its Open Banking report, has a list of 12 Canadian tech executive signatories. The group is calling for the Government of Canada to take action. They are asking for the appointment of the Open Banking lead, who would have a mandate to advance Open Banking, as recommended by the 2021 report as part of phase one. The group is also asking the government to clarify whether it plans to implement all of the report’s recommendations for modernizing Canada’s financial services sector.