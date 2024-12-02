Canadian PSP Nuvei announces strategic partnership with the MAX Group

Under the partnership, MAX’s commercial customers who wish to establish business activities outside of Israel will have access to Nuvei’s payment acquiring network in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. As part of the agreement, Nuvei agreed to sell CreditGuard, a provider of payment gateway services to businesses in Israel.

Nuvei’s proprietary native platform opens up a greater global scale of business, offering MAX’s customers, through one integration, the capability of transacting in over 150 currencies and over 250 alternative payment methods. Nuvei’s merchants will, in turn, be able to connect to MAX’s acquiring services in Israel.