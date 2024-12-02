Canada's prepaid industry reaches USD 5 bln in loads in 2019; drives fintech sector

According to a study commissioned by the Canadian Prepaid Providers Organization (CPPO), the collective voice of the open-loop prepaid payments industry in Canada, and conducted by Mercator Advisory Group, in 2019 USD 4.8 billion in total dollars were loaded onto open-loop prepaid across corporate, government, and consumer-funded cards, a 12% increase from 2018.

General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) cards—used as a bank account alternative—recorded 10% growth in 2019, driven by new fintech companies offering digital banking and payment solutions on the prepaid platform.

Market trends spotted by the report include: