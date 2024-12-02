Canada receives Data Governance Standardisation Roadmap

The Canadian Data Governance Standardisation Roadmap tackles the challenging questions the industry faces regarding standardisation and data governance. It describes the current and desired Canadian standardisation landscape and makes 35 recommendations to address gaps and explore new areas where standards and conformity assessment are needed.

SCC established the Canadian Data Governance Standardisation Collaborative in 2019 to accelerate the development of industry-wide data governance standardisation strategies. The Collaborative started working together in 2019 to build a standardisation Roadmap. The Canadian Data Governance Standardization Collaborative is a group of 220 Canadians across government, industry, civil society, Indigenous organisations, academia, and standards development organisations.