Canada-based investment app Moka enters European market

Moka is now available to French customers as the company sets its sights on further European expansion. Moka also offers a French language product in Canada, making the move to France an easy one. Another reason that Moka chose France as its first European destination is because the country is home to 17 million millennials, which represent the investment app’s target market.

Moka rounds up daily purchases and invests spare change into diverse portfolios of low-cost ETFs, allowing users to invest in socially responsible funds if they please. Moka is also launching an updated rewards programme that will give users cashback from brands such as UberEats, Apple Music, and HelloFresh, among others.