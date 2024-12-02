CAME selects Mambu to support expansion plans

The move will enable CAME, a regulated lending entity, known as a ‘Sofipo’, to expand its services in markets it has served for nearly 30 years, as it looks to triple its customer base by 2025.

CAME offers dedicated financial products for micro businesses such as credit, savings accounts, and equity investment vehicles. The lender plans to report exponential growth in the next four years and triple its customer base via leveraging new technologies as authorised by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV). With Mambu’s cloud banking platform, CAME will optimise the delivery of its services to drive ongoing innovation and development of its business model.