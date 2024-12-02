Cambrist enters the Swedish market





Cambrist’s fx NOTIFY solution aggregates card scheme foreign currency rates and banking cross-border payment fees and provides automated cost comparison to European Central Bank currency rates, which card issuing banks can access via API or a fully managed website solution.

According to the official press release, fx NOTIFY is designed to support all phases of the EU cross-border payment regulation as defined by both the 2020 and 2021 mandates. Cambrist provides SaaS data processing solutions to retail banks, e-money issuers, and their processing partners within the cross-border card payments value-chain.