Cambridge Global Payments updates it open API platform

Cambridge is a FLEETCOR company and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions. The latest version of the foundational platform, Payments API 2.0, will be assisting developers to create new payment products.

The collection of APIs offered by Cambridge's open API suite are used to support foreign exchange and domestic payments. The suite provides currency spot and forward functionalities to approved customers and beneficiary endpoints that prompt for applicable regulatory data requirements based on the destination of payment.

Cambridge’s open APIs offer access to 145+ currencies, in-country delivery to 117 countries, along with adding functionalities to reduce error rates and their associated costs.