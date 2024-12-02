Cambridge Global Payments partners with Australia-Latin America Business Council

America Business Council selected Cambridge Global Payments as the preferred provider of foreign currency exchange and international payments solutions for ALABC members across Australia.

Through this partnership, ALABC’s 800+ members and their respective companies, who qualify, will be able to gain access to and utilize Cambridge’s solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure, particularly as it relates to exotic currencies in Latin America, for their day-to-day business needs in order to help them meet their stated financial goals.

Additionally, Cambridge’s trading platform will enable ALABC’s qualified members to manage their global payments from a single point of access.



