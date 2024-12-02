Cambridge Global Payments and CSI globalVCard to provide AP solution

The globalVCard company claims that customers can achieve up to a 10% reduction in costs by locking in the exchange rates upfront to pay vendors in their local currency.

In addition, through integration between Cambridges payments technology and CSIs electronic accounts payable solution, customers will be able to move money 24/7. Using one single payment file upload, international payments can be issued and settled via virtual credit card, ACH, check or wire transfer in over 140 currencies.

More than that, businesses can take advantage of access to unparalleled exchange rates that are pre-negotiated with some of the worlds largest, fully regulated cross-border payment providers, which means higher cost-efficiency and no hidden fees.

Cambridge Global Payments is a leading provider of integrated cross-border payment services and risk management solutions. They have offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

CSI Enterprises has provided payment solutions to world leading brands. The companys highly secure financial payment products include the award-winning globalVCard virtual payment solutions and mobile payment applications, corporate purchasing cards, and business fleet fueling/maintenance payment cards.