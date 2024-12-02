Cambodia-based fintech Clik secures USD 3.7 mln funding for financial inclusion

Funding was led by Openway and Poems Pte, along with several global angel investors, a third of which are Cambodia-based. This round of financing enables Clik to scale its product engineering and customer service teams as it progresses towards its official launch in Cambodia by the end of 2020. Clik’s progress proves the backing that the National Bank of Cambodia has provided to the fintech sector. Actively supporting the digitisation of payments, the NBC is at the forefront of payment innovation, developing one of the first Central Bank Digital Currencies with Bakong, with which Clik will integrate in due course.

Founded in 2016, Clik is a payment aggregator enabling consumer payments from cards, wallets, and bank accounts while enabling merchants to accept such payments. As an independent mPOS and SoftPOS merchant acquirer, Clik provides all these payments in contactless (tap to pay) mode. The company is developing a single platform that focuses on building consumer loyalty to boost merchant profits. Having developed their own eKYC solution, Clik can onboard consumers and merchants while adhering to data privacy, security, and banking regulatory standards, according to the official press release.