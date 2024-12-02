Calypso signs global reseller agreement with SAP

Through this agreement, SAP will resell the Calypso cross-asset, front-to-back treasury and capital markets platform as two solution extensions: the SAP Capital Markets Trading solution by Calypso and the SAP Capital Markets Treasury solution by Calypso.

Following the agreement, SAP customers can benefit from Calypsos platform, which integrates with SAP Advanced Server Enterprise (SAP ASE) and complements SAPs financial services portfolio for capital markets.

The Calypso platform is used by more than 200 financial companies and 34,000 capital markets professionals.