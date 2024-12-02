Cake for Banks now part of Sopra Banking Software's MarketPlace

For Cake, this is a new step in fulfilling its Belgian and European ambitions. SBS is hereby expanding the services they offer to their customers. Belgian banking app, Cake, allows consumers to manage accounts from different banks in an intuitive way using a single bank-independent app.

It gives users automated and proactive insights into their income and spending. It also offers users the opportunity to make their bank accounts profitable, with automatic cashbacks and revenue sharing services. Cake offers several features in the Cake banking app, including its cashback platform, for integration into existing banking apps. As of today, this solution is also available through the SBS Marketplace.

The SBS Marketplace consolidates offers provided by its fintech partners. It will enable banks and financial institutions to use innovative use cases, combined with the offerings of Sopra Banking Software’s products.