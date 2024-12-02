CaixaBank unveils in-car mobile financial app

The technology uses the recently launched CaixaBank app, called Línea Abierta BASIC. Drivers will be able to make balance enquiries and transfers, as well as locate nearby branches and ATMs, by speaking into their Android device.

It will be possible to use the app in Ford cars, courtesy of the vehicle maker’s SYNC with AppLink connectivity system. SYNC voice command has been available to Ford customers in the US since 2007 and in Europe since 2012, and can be fitted on the entire range of Ford models.