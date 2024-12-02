CaixaBank to provide digital banking services on its ATMs

CaixaBank begins to deploy its new ATM technology platform, ATMNow, designed to overhaul the user experience and add new services and functions, as the press release says. The new platform has been developed with the aim of offering the same banking and image services on ATMs as users experience on CaixaBankNow, the online banking channel accessible via the web and mobile app.

The implementation of ATMNow began with the installation of the platform in 50 ATMs located in key points across Barcelona. The process will be extended to the rest of Spain, seeking to complete deployment by the end of July 2021 with more than 9,000 ATMs on the CaixaBank network adapted. In the second half of 2021, all the Bankia-network ATMs will be integrated to the platform.

In addition to standardising styles and browsing flows to unify the user experience with the web and mobile channels, ATMNow provides CaixaBank’s ATMs with new services and functions that offer a more user-friendly interaction. Among other innovations, it simplifies the cash withdrawal process to only two steps.