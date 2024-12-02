CaixaBank and Salesforce announce partnership

The partnership will enable CaixaBank to implement the CRM technology and will join the “Salesforce Financial Services Cloud Design Partner Program”, an international program comprising Salesforce and a small group of global banks.

According to the companies, the partnership aims to facilitate enhanced customer experience, efficient information architecture and customization of the service.

The collaboration also establishes the CRM supplier’s partnership with the “la Caixa” Banking Foundation, a program that is focused on offering aid to the disadvantaged group, solving integration issues in the labour market.