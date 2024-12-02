Caixa Geral de Depósitos partners with Backbase

The collaboration will enable CGD to create new digital banking channels across all its business lines and achieve a seamless customer experience, starting with SME customers. With the support of Backbase technology, CGD will launch a range of new initiatives, including building a fully digital SME onboarding solution.

Leveraging a holistic platform approach across multiple business lines and countries will allow CGD to significantly decrease the time to market for launching new digital banking solutions, while also reducing customer acquisition costs and benefiting from more reliable technology.

The partnership with Backbase underscores CGD’s dedication to providing new banking experiences to all its customers, including frictionless self-service and digital onboarding.



