Cairo Amman Bank taps Aruba for its digital banking services





CAB seeks to invest in technological advancements and innovative solutions. In collaboration with Neogenesis, CAB replaced the switches across its network with the Aruba Campus Switching Architecture. According to Menafn, this resulted in an increase in the speed of the uplinks from 1G to 40G.

The bank also uses the inbuilt MAC authentication feature on Aruba’s switches as a form of network access control which ensures only authenticated and authorised devices can access the network.