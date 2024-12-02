C6 Bank secures fresh capital





The fresh capital was injected by the key stakeholders of the bank, which currently has 2.5 million clients. Recently, the central bank of Brazil approved the additional funds from C6 Bank CEO and other investors. Therefore, C6 Bank is now operating with USD 229.2 million in the capital.

The digital bank will use the fresh capital to offer more loans to its customers as well as small businesses, but also to invest in its online platform and in customer acquisition.