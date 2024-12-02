















Initially starting their partnership in 2020, when C24 Bank and Mambu worked together to introduce the greenfield bank, the collaboration enabled the former to develop a product that received attention in the German market. Started by Check24, C24 Bank offers secure banking services and capabilities that aim to support customers in optimising their finances and saving money.After the launch of the greenfield bank, its deposit offerings were introduced in 14 months and, due to its partnership, C24 Bank is set to continue to function on Mambu’s core foundation as it expands its operations. In addition, the alliance with Mambu enabled C24 Bank to focus on developing a product instead of managing its core infrastructure, thus allowing it to grow its suite, as well as to react to market changes and increase customer expectations.

According to C24’s officials, the bank intends to provide an improved offering to its customers, with Mambu supporting it in this commitment by allowing it to pay interest in all its current account products. By extending their collaboration, C24 Bank aims to serve over 1 million customers and to continue to offer enhanced customer experiences. Moreover, representatives from Mambu highlighted their enthusiasm over the current announcement, with the company planning to further assist the bank with its allegiance to help customers optimise their finances.



Furthermore, via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model and composable approach, Mambu intends to offer banks an accelerated time-to-market and increased flexibility compared to legacy core solutions. By running on the company’s cloud-native platform, nearly 260 financial service providers work towards improving their operating models to deliver products for their customers.