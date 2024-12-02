C24 Bank launches call money account PocketZINS 

This offer includes a 0.2% interest on up to EUR 10,000 per year, with the interest being paid automatically at the end of the month. A current account with the C24 Bank is required to make use of PocketZINS. There is no limit to the amount of money that can be invested on PocketZINS. With the Plus account users can earn up to EUR 5000 in interest, with the Max account even up to EUR 10,000.

The C24 Bank is part of the CHECK24 Group and provides functions with which users can optimise their finances and save money. The bank also offers its customers financial products from other institutions via CHECK24. Account access is only possible via users own mobile phone and access is secured using two-factor authentication. Artificial intelligence is used to recognise potential savings.