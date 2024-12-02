C24 Bank allows users immediate digital payments after opening account

C24 bank is expanding the platform to provide additional credit card capabilities. Customers no longer have to wait to obtain a physical credit card to access their account, instead, they can connect their digital credit card to Apple Pay or Google Pay. Customers can pay directly via their smartphone after receiving an initial credit. Even if users lose their card, they can store a replacement card for mobile payment after ordering.

Customers can now also access their card data - such as number or Card Validation Code (CVC) - in the app. When shopping online, users can copy the payment information from the C24 app. The C24 Bank app is available in the Apple App Store and in the Google Play Store, and the data in this app is protected at all times.