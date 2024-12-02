This will enable the company to expand its regulated services across the European Economic Area (EEA). In essence, the licence allows Bybit to offer crypto-asset services in compliance with EU standards, and to passport these services to 29 EEA member states from its base in Austria.

As part of this development, Bybit has established its European headquarters in Vienna. The firm plans to recruit more than 100 employees in the city to support its operations and adapt its services to regional regulatory requirements.

Expansion strategy and regulatory compliance

The move reflects Bybit’s effort to strengthen its presence in Europe through a regulatory framework that prioritises consumer protection, market integrity, and transparency. According to officials from the company, acquiring the MiCAR licence marks a step forward in aligning with the EU’s regulatory structure, which includes measures to reduce financial crime and increase oversight within the digital asset space.

Representatives from Bybit said the company continues to work with regulators in multiple jurisdictions as part of a wider strategy to ensure its platform meets applicable legal and compliance standards.

Company officials noted that, in addition to scaling operations, the Vienna office will serve as a centre for regional collaboration, including partnerships with universities and initiatives aimed at encouraging innovation in blockchain technology. Through its Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), the exchange plans to work with academic institutions to support education and practical applications of decentralised technologies.

In May 2025, ByBit announced the launch of Spread Trading, a trading functionality aiming to optimise the manual technical crypto trading environment. With this capability, available through Bybit’s platform, the company aimed to allow crypto traders to access markets more efficiently and at a minimised cost.