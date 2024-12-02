By 2020, TEM solutions will double to USD 2.1 bln - report

The report provides a comparative analysis of software solutions, weighing strengths, differentiators, and weaknesses.

Also, the report includes two comparative analysis grids that evaluate each providers proficiency and adaptability against the needs of two types of organizations. One grid is designed for the specific needs of enterprises; the other targets mid-sized organizations. These grids, called Navigator Planes, provide a data-driven visualization of a solution provider’s value to businesses of different sizes.

Moreover, the report also provides a prediction of TEM market growth as well as projected adoption rates among organizations of various sizes. PayStream analysts estimate that the current market for TEM solutions is over USD 1.1 billion, and that by 2020, it will almost double to USD 2.1 billion. PayStream attributes this potential growth to the mid-sized market, with a 14 % CAGR in adoption rates.

What`s more, the TEM Navigator report includes a historical overview of TEM solutions, including the rise and fall of the IBM GERS solution, the introduction of Concur, and the advent of cloud expense management software.

PayStreams report compares eleven TEM solutions offered by Apptricity, Certify, Chrome River, Concur, Coupa, DATABASICS, ExpenseWatch, Expensify, Infor, InterplX, and SutiSoft.