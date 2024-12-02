Buzón E becomes OB10 e-invoicing reseller, signs Mexican buyer customer

The collaboration has signed Estafeta, a shipping firm and Buzón E parent company, as a buyer customer to join the network in the region.

E-invoicing is mandated for all Mexican companies. Due to recent legislative changes, organisations can no longer self-generate electronic invoices but must send them through one of 77 authorised service providers, such as Buzón E.

Buzón E is a government-authorised certification provider and pioneer of electronic invoicing in Mexico. Buzón E is part of Estafeta, an express and logistics service provider in Mexico.

In recent news, US-based financial institution PNC Bank, a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, has entered an agreement with OB10.