BuyerQuest and Taulia boost financial supply chains

The combined technologies aim to eliminate the growing frustrations in current procure-to-pay models that have failed to deliver the results required for todays modern enterprise.

The BuyerQuest-Taulia partnership will combine BuyerQuests ecommerce procurement experience with Taulias suppliers to better do business. Buyers can manage all their supply chain processes and add millions to their bottom line through invoice financing while suppliers gain increased visibility and better control over their working capital.