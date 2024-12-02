BUX, Yapily extend partnership into France and Austria

The move will enable French and Austrian BUX Zero users, along with German users already familiar with the company to fund their accounts and build an investment portfolio. Through extending the partnership, more BUX Zero customers will be able to make deposits to their BUX Zero accounts from within their bank’s mobile banking app, opening access to bank accounts.

The partnership allows French and Austrian BUX Zero users to begin investing in the brands and companies they care about commission-free. The onboarding solution uses the security of Open Banking already in place. Senior representatives from BUX said that, in the long term, they want to launch BUX Zero throughout Europe and with they think Yapily can help them be more adaptive.

BUX currently offers 3 apps that allow users to explore the financial markets including BUX Zero, the platform that offers commission-free investing. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France, and Belgium.

Yapily is an enterprise API connectivity platform, allowing companies to share financial data and access payment infrastructure, being designed, and built for Open Finance.