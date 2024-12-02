BUX, Yapily enable rapid investments to users in Germany

Through partnering with Yapily, BUX Zero customers can make deposits to their BUX Zero accounts from within their bank’s mobile banking app. This partnership will allow German BUX Zero users to begin investing in the brands and companies they care about commission-free. Typically, German BUX Zero users funded their accounts through bank transfers, taking on average one working day to arrive. The integration of Yapily’s open banking API enables BUX Zero to make its customers’ experience better.

The new collaboration further consolidates Yapily’s position in Europe as an open banking service provider, and the infrastructure that partners need in order to take advantage of the benefits that open finance will bring. By entering Germany, Yapily now has near total European coverage, according to the official press release.