BUX to offer fractional investing

Reportedly, the launch also makes BUX the first stockbroker in the Netherlands to offer fractional share trading to retail investors. For now, BUX customers can only use fractional share trading to invest in 100 of the most popular US stocks—including Amazon, Google, and Tesla.

BUX says in the future fractional investing will be expanded both to more US stocks, as well as to ETFs and European stocks; however, no timeline was given. Reportedly, the UK remains an attractive market for BUX’s Zero trading app, which is currently only available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Ireland, and Spain.