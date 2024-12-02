BUX launches crypto investing services

BUX Zero customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, and Spain will be able to invest in a selection of more than 20 cryptocurrencies in addition to stocks and ETFs on the app. They will be able to invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

BUX Zero launched in the Netherlands in 2019 and the zero-commission app is designed for both the experienced investor as well as those new to the world of finance. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Ireland, and Spain.