BUSINESSNEXT partners with MongoDB

MongoDB, based in the US, is known for its software and data solutions that support innovation across various industries. The partnership aims to provide banks and financial institutions with the technological tools necessary to improve customer service and streamline operations.

By integrating BUSINESSNEXT’s expertise in financial services with MongoDB’s scalable, secure database platform, the collaboration aims to meet the growing demands of the industry. BUSINESSNEXT offers a suite of AI-driven solutions designed for autonomous banking, including modern customer relationship management (CRM) systems, digital journeys, lending platforms, and customer chatbots.

AI and data synergy for financial services

MongoDB’s document-based data model, which offers a flexible schema, complements BUSINESSNEXT’s AI capabilities. In essence, this partnership will enable banks to make better use of their data for more personalised customer interactions, optimiszed lending processes, and data-informed decision-making.

In the company press release, representatives from BUSINESSNEXT emphasised that the collaboration with MongoDB aligns with their vision of providing a modern platform for banks, citing the database’s robust encryption and ability to handle complex data as key strengths. Similarly, Officials from MongoDB noted that working with independent software vendors such as BUSINESSNEXT helps financial services firms accelerate modernisation and leverage AI to differentiate themselves in the market.

The most important outcomes expected from this partnership include improved banking operations, enhanced customer experiences, faster lending processes, better operational efficiency, and stronger risk management practices. Both companies view the collaboration as a major step forward in delivering value to financial institutions globally.





Other developments from BUSINESSNEXT

In August 2024, BUSINESSNEXT announced a partnership with Mannai InfoTech in order to drive digital transformation and development in the Qatar banking sector. Following this announcement, the partnership was expected to drive digital transformation and provide an improved customer experience platform for banking. The strategic deal was set to also transform the banking industry in the region of Qatar, while also delivering enhanced benefits, operational efficiencies, and business growth.

In addition, both Mannai InfoTech and BUSINESSNEXT continued to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.