BUSINESSNEXT partners with Mannai InfoTech





Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to drive digital transformation and craft an improved customer experience platform for banking. The strategic deal is set to also transform the banking industry in the region of Qatar, while also delivering enhanced benefits, operational efficiencies, and business growth.

In addition, both Mannai InfoTech and BUSINESSNEXT will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the announcement

Throughout this collaboration, the companies will combine their modern technologies, domain expertise, a business consultation, as well as the implementation tools that are needed for an optimised customer experience and relationship management tools for the banks and financial institutions in the region of Qatar.

At the same time, the partnership is expected to bring enhanced and secure benefits to the Qatar banking sector with BUSINESSNEXT’s AI capabilities. These include personalised client intelligence, onboarding journeys, risk rating models, next-best actions, smart bots, and more. The company also has specialised offerings that cover all lines of business for banks and financial institutions, such as retail banking, Islamic banking, or corporate banking. Furthermore, it also specialises in the process of delivering modern lending experiences with new-age UI-UX, an automated parameterised smart credit engine, as well as ready ecosystem integrations.

Mannai InfoTech’s regional expertise and robust market presence will be important in the deployment of BUSINESSNEXT’s solutions, as the partnership will ensure that FIs can integrate these technologies securely and quickly, resulting in optimised customer engagement, improved service delivery, and an overall enhanced operational agility.

Both financial institutions will focus on the process of giving banks in Qatar the possibility to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, as well as achieving accelerated growth, development, and efficiency. In addition, it will also prioritise the needs of clients, resulting in increased cross-selling opportunities, optimised Net Promoter Scores (NPS), reduction in user servicing costs, faster go-to-market, and more.