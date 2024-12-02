Businesses are waiting on outstanding payments for 10+ days, study finds

The study examines how companies can use recurring payments solutions to boost their payments strategy, shorten DSO (Days Sales Outstanding), and protect their bottom line.

One of the key findings of the study is that having a high DSO is a key operational challenge for many businesses. While only 4% of businesses have a DSO of less than 10 days, the research shows four out of five businesses have wait times of 20-30 days to receive payments.

In addition to this, almost half (47%) of businesses say that the time taken to collect their accounts receivables has increased in the last 12 months - this demonstrates the struggle for many businesses to get paid in the current challenging environment of COVID-19.

Further findings include: