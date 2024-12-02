BusinessCash Group bolsters its supply chain financing program

The company’s main goal is to allow businesses to maximise affordable liquidity and improve their working capital while also allowing their business to streamline invoices and payment processes. The plan gives organisations the ability to extend payment terms, or for suppliers, to be paid earlier, as communication between all sections of the supply chain is reorganised to include the wants of the managers of each step in the process.

For instance, for a small or medium-sized supplier, the need to organise the supply chain to give clients better pricing and availability for products is great, and supply chain financing allows for the organisation and capital to do so. This extra funding occurs when a suppliers customers sell their invoices to a lending company, and make payments to that company, giving the supplier the much-needed cash.

Also, the program gives suppliers the ability to receive financing more easily and at less cost, allowing the paying business to receive better pricing from the suppliers and less stringent payment terms. Thus, the supplier receives the extra cash as is needed, while providing extra security, and the buying businesses receive their products at an acceptable time, generally at a lower cost.

BusinessCash is an 18-year-old invoice factoring company who has offered solutions to companies with tough business working capital problems including extreme cash flow issues, rising expenses, and shrinking profit margins.