Business Stream extends contract with Anachron

The next step in the partnership is the integration of SaaS-services within Business Stream’s existing Customer Portal.

With My Business Stream, a customer portal built by Business Stream on the SalesForce platform, all 115.000 customers can access their invoices 24/7, pay them online and submit meter readings. All invoices, which are produced using Anachron’s platform, are presented to customers via web services.

In recent news, Anachron has entered an interoperability agreement with OFS Portal, a global member-based organisation of Oil and Gas suppliers and service providers.

