Burgan Bank deploys banking software ICS BANKS

Burgan Bank implemented ICS BANKS Universal banking solution in its headquarter and across the banks branches and operations, in Kuwait, icsfs.com reports.

Capitalising on the adoption of ICS BANKS integrated universal banking suite, Burgan Bank enjoys new features via delivery channels that supports mobility over OMNI platform, business transformation, analytics and internal processing.

ICS BANKS is a software that provides a complete suite of banking business modules with a sweep of functionality and features, addressing business needs and automating accounting processes, as needed, to improve a bank’s business performance. In addition to its embedded Service-Oriented-Architecture (SOA), ICS BANKS is deployed in a multi-tiered setup that runs on a web thin client.