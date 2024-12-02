Bunq upgrades app with currency functionality

With ‘Update 18’, customers can now load IBANs from several European countries onto their Bunq app. Users can receive, convert, hold and spend in multiple foreign currencies. Customers can add and use IBANs from multiple European countries at once.

In addition, from 28 September 2021, there will be a ‘Local Currencies’ function with which users can receive, convert, hold and pay amounts in foreign currencies. In addition to US dollars, British pounds will also be available as a currency.