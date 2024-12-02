bunq updates mobile banking app to let users create charity fundraising pages





Through the app, the users will be able to create their own local charitable fundraisers and invite others to support them, such as donating to a local school for extra equipment or supporting local businesses that are unable to open during COVID-19.

The update was available from May 29, 2020, for users to test and report on any issues they might find.

According to AltFi, the latest version of the app builds upon the sustainable options such as its Green and Supergreen subscription offerings that have helped bunq’s users plant over 100.000 trees.



