bunq to offer mortgages





The challenger has teamed up with Tulp to deliver the service, which it expects to roll out in early 2022.

Mortgages are an opportunity for digital banks to onboard users for the long-term and offer a source of sustainable income in an industry where many struggle to turn a profit.

bunq’s mortgages will initially be available in the Netherlands. Approximately two-thirds of bunq’s home loans on its balance sheet will be covered by the Dutch government’s insurance scheme, which guarantees homes up to EUR 355,000 (amounts for 2022) in the event the borrower defaults.