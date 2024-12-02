Bunq partners with Mastercard to leverage AI in Open Banking

This collaboration leverages Mastercard’s Open Banking platform, enabling users to seamlessly integrate accounts from various banks into the bunq app. Through this integration, bunq users gain access to spending analytics from all their bank accounts directly within the bunq app, facilitating more effective budgeting and future planning.

Additionally, bunq's AI money assistant, Finn, can potentially improve these insights by incorporating transaction data from multiple banks. For example, users can request Finn to compile a comprehensive overview of their travel expenses over the past year, drawing data from both bunq and external banks. This positions bunq as the first bank in Europe to leverage AI in Open Banking.

Open Banking and user engagement

The adoption of Open Banking has driven increased user engagement for bunq, with nearly 40% of surveyed users reporting a significant uptick in app usage within two weeks of launch. As more Europeans opt for multiple bank accounts, these new features streamline the management of multiple accounts and promote Open Banking among bunq's user base across Europe.

In the company press release, officials from bunq emphasised the bank's commitment to catering to users' diverse lifestyles. The partnership with Mastercard aims to enhance the bunq app's capabilities, providing more possibilities to improve user experience.

In turn, representatives from Mastercard highlighted the collaboration as an example of how Open Banking and AI can deliver a great experience for users. They underscored Mastercard's support for neobanks such as bunq and the potential for scaling on their global Open Banking network.

The Open Banking features for bunq users are currently available in the Netherlands, France, and Germany, with plans for further expansion across Europe. The partnership between bunq and Mastercard was announced at the European edition of Money 20/20 in Amsterdam.