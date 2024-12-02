Bunq launches joint accounts





With Bunq+1 users will be able to create an account for anyone they want to, including partners and children. Bunq+1 business clients will be able to create accounts for employees helping them track expenses and company spending easily.

All new users will receive their own card and will be able to spend and deposit money freely.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Bunq was on course to help its customers become carbon neutral within the year following the success of its Green card that lets users plant a tree every time they spend EUR 100.